Viral Video of the Day for November 4, 2024: Fruit frogs take over TikTok!
Who knew frogs could be so fruity? In today's Viral Video of the Day, a talented ceramic artist blew TikTok viewers away with her imaginative ceramic frog creations.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Kalliope Yvonne takes each fruit-themed frog sculpture out of the kiln.
Each has an amusing name, like "Bananthony" the banana frog and "Orangela" the orange frog.
"Does anybody else want every single one?" one viewer asked.
Another wrote, "Now THIS is fine china."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kalliopeyvonneceramics