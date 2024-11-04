Viral Video of the Day for November 4, 2024: Fruit frogs take over TikTok!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Who knew frogs could be so fruity? In today's Viral Video of the Day, a talented ceramic artist blew TikTok viewers away with her imaginative ceramic frog creations.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Kalliope Yvonne takes each fruit-themed frog sculpture out of the kiln.

Each has an amusing name, like "Bananthony" the banana frog and "Orangela" the orange frog.

"Does anybody else want every single one?" one viewer asked.

Another wrote, "Now THIS is fine china."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a talented ceramic artist who showed off her recent "fruit frog" collection on TikTok!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kalliopeyvonneceramics
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kalliopeyvonneceramics

More on Viral Video of the Day: