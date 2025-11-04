Viral Video of the Day for November 4, 2025: Runaway pumpkin goes rogue, knocks down kid during fall festival

By Jenna Cavaliere

Little Rock, Arkansas - In today's Viral Video of the Day, one TikToker captured a wild moment from the Hillcrest Pumpkin Roll 2025 that has viewers laughing and gasping at the same time.

In the clip, @dayedavis films a man releasing a huge pumpkin down a steep hill as hundreds of people watch from the sidelines.

The pumpkin speeds out of control, barrels into the crowd, and knocks over a small child – who thankfully ended up being okay!

"Poor little guy probably missed school today because of this," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

A pumpkin roll turned chaotic when one runaway gourd sped into the crowd and knocked down a child - who thankfully ended up being just fine!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@dayedavis
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@dayedavis

