Viral Video of the Day for November 4, 2025: Runaway pumpkin goes rogue, knocks down kid during fall festival
Little Rock, Arkansas - In today's Viral Video of the Day, one TikToker captured a wild moment from the Hillcrest Pumpkin Roll 2025 that has viewers laughing and gasping at the same time.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, @dayedavis films a man releasing a huge pumpkin down a steep hill as hundreds of people watch from the sidelines.
The pumpkin speeds out of control, barrels into the crowd, and knocks over a small child – who thankfully ended up being okay!
"Poor little guy probably missed school today because of this," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@dayedavis