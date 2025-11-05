Viral Video of the Day for November 5, 2025: Wedding coordinator steals the show with hilarious stairway slide

In today's Viral Video of the Day , one wedding coordinator proves that dedication to the job sometimes means taking gravity head-on.

In the clip, posted by TikTok user Lola, a stunning bride walks gracefully down a staircase with her father when the wedding coordinator suddenly realizes she needs to get down first.

Instead of walking, she hilariously sits and slides down the stairway ledge, sending viewers into fits of laughter and praise for her commitment.

"Is she coordinating a heist," one viewer jokingly asked.

Check it out: