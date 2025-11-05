Viral Video of the Day for November 5, 2025: Wedding coordinator steals the show with hilarious stairway slide

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, one wedding coordinator proves that dedication to the job sometimes means taking gravity head-on.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, posted by TikTok user Lola, a stunning bride walks gracefully down a staircase with her father when the wedding coordinator suddenly realizes she needs to get down first.

Instead of walking, she hilariously sits and slides down the stairway ledge, sending viewers into fits of laughter and praise for her commitment.

"Is she coordinating a heist," one viewer jokingly asked.

Check it out:

A wedding coordinator's dramatic stair slide is going viral for all the right reasons.
A wedding coordinator's dramatic stair slide is going viral for all the right reasons.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@luckyinlola
