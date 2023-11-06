Viral Video of the Day for November 6, 2023: Deer caught jumping over car obstacle course in man's driveway!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a deer who jumped over two cars, landed in the back of a pickup truck, and escaped like a boss!

Viral Video of the Day

Who knew deers could fly?

In a clip by TikTok user @jakerealestatenj, a deer is spotted on the user's home security camera trying to jump over not one, but three cars in his driveway!

The athletic buck is luckily able to jump over two with ease. On the third, however, he lands directly in the back of a pickup truck – which he easily jumps out of.

"So what you’re saying is the deer could easily jump OVER the highway but choose to stop in the middle anyway," one viewer hilariously commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a deer who shocked a neighborhood after clearing three cars in a driveway!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a deer who shocked a neighborhood after clearing three cars in a driveway!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jakerealestatenj
Viral Video of the Day for November 5, 2023: This wiener dog immediately regrets jumping into a huge lake! Viral Video of the Day for November 5, 2023: This wiener dog immediately regrets jumping into a huge lake!
Viral Video of the Day for November 4, 2023: Little girl politely interrupts pianist to play River Flows in You Viral Video of the Day for November 4, 2023: Little girl politely interrupts pianist to play River Flows in You
Viral Video of the Day for November 3, 2023: Fluffy kittens at bathtime! Viral Video of the Day for November 3, 2023: Fluffy kittens at bathtime!
Viral Video of the Day for November 2, 2023: Meet the world's most expressive baby Viral Video of the Day for November 2, 2023: Meet the world's most expressive baby
Viral Video of the Day for November 1, 2023: Playtime turns into a muddy mess for this boy! Viral Video of the Day for November 1, 2023: Playtime turns into a muddy mess for this boy!
Viral Video of the Day for October 31, 2023: Dentist dad gives daughter a fang-tastic Halloween makeover Viral Video of the Day for October 31, 2023: Dentist dad gives daughter a fang-tastic Halloween makeover
Viral Video of the Day for October 30, 2023: Farmer-in-training hilariously proves the hustle doesn't stop! Viral Video of the Day for October 30, 2023: Farmer-in-training hilariously proves the hustle doesn't stop!
Viral Video of the Day for October 29, 2023: TikToker's genius hack for people who go camping with dogs Viral Video of the Day for October 29, 2023: TikToker's genius hack for people who go camping with dogs

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jakerealestatenj

More on Viral Video of the Day: