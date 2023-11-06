Viral Video of the Day for November 6, 2023: Deer caught jumping over car obstacle course in man's driveway!

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a deer who jumped over two cars, landed in the back of a pickup truck, and escaped like a boss!

Who knew deers could fly?

In a clip by TikTok user @jakerealestatenj, a deer is spotted on the user's home security camera trying to jump over not one, but three cars in his driveway!

The athletic buck is luckily able to jump over two with ease. On the third, however, he lands directly in the back of a pickup truck – which he easily jumps out of.

"So what you’re saying is the deer could easily jump OVER the highway but choose to stop in the middle anyway," one viewer hilariously commented.

