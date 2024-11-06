Viral Video of the Day for November 6, 2024: Kid can't stop waterworks after seeing new movie in theater with mom

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy couldn't help but let his emotions take over as he exited the movie theater after watching The Wild Robot.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Julie's son walks toward the theater's exit, repeating the phrase, "The movie was amazing," while sobbing.

"Bro just gained a love for cinema," one viewer wrote.

Another said, "as soon as I saw him cry I knew it was the Wild Robot."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a boy who came out of the movie theater in tears because of how good he thought it was!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a boy who came out of the movie theater in tears because of how good he thought it was!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@tiktokgirliexoxo
Viral Video of the Day for November 5, 2024: Girl finds her friends at NYC marathon and spills secret: "I'm drunk!" Viral Video of the Day for November 5, 2024: Girl finds her friends at NYC marathon and spills secret: "I'm drunk!"
Viral Video of the Day for November 4, 2024: Fruit frogs take over TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for November 4, 2024: Fruit frogs take over TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for November 3, 2024: Man terrifies audience members on a dare at new Smile movie! Viral Video of the Day for November 3, 2024: Man terrifies audience members on a dare at new Smile movie!
Viral Video of the Day for November 2, 2024: Superheroes save the day for hospitalized kids on Halloween Viral Video of the Day for November 2, 2024: Superheroes save the day for hospitalized kids on Halloween
Viral Video of the Day for November 1, 2024: First-time trick-or-treater steals the show on Halloween! Viral Video of the Day for November 1, 2024: First-time trick-or-treater steals the show on Halloween!
Viral Video of the Day for October 31, 2024: Kitty goes wild watching "cat rave" on TV Viral Video of the Day for October 31, 2024: Kitty goes wild watching "cat rave" on TV
Viral Video of the Day for October 30, 2024: Man enjoys beer on horseback: "Cannot get a DUI on a horse" Viral Video of the Day for October 30, 2024: Man enjoys beer on horseback: "Cannot get a DUI on a horse"
Viral Video of the Day for October 29, 2024: Singer stuns with performance at bestie's wedding Viral Video of the Day for October 29, 2024: Singer stuns with performance at bestie's wedding

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@tiktokgirliexoxo

More on Viral Video of the Day: