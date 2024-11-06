Viral Video of the Day for November 6, 2024: Kid can't stop waterworks after seeing new movie in theater with mom
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy couldn't help but let his emotions take over as he exited the movie theater after watching The Wild Robot.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Julie's son walks toward the theater's exit, repeating the phrase, "The movie was amazing," while sobbing.
"Bro just gained a love for cinema," one viewer wrote.
Another said, "as soon as I saw him cry I knew it was the Wild Robot."
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for November 5, 2024: Girl finds her friends at NYC marathon and spills secret: "I'm drunk!"
Viral Video of the Day for November 3, 2024: Man terrifies audience members on a dare at new Smile movie!
Viral Video of the Day for November 2, 2024: Superheroes save the day for hospitalized kids on Halloween
Viral Video of the Day for November 1, 2024: First-time trick-or-treater steals the show on Halloween!
Viral Video of the Day for October 30, 2024: Man enjoys beer on horseback: "Cannot get a DUI on a horse"
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@tiktokgirliexoxo