Viral Video of the Day for November 6, 2025: Sick toddler beautifully sings Celine Dion between coughs!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, one determined toddler named Bug is showing the world that even a bad cold can't silence a superstar.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Bug's mom Brooke films her tiny daughter dramatically singing "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" by Celine Dion.
Even as she coughs between lyrics, Bug powers through every note like a true performer.
One viewer commented, "She's a toddler and doing RUNS?!!!! GO AHEAD, GIRL!!!"
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for November 5, 2025: Wedding coordinator steals the show with hilarious stairway slide
Viral Video of the Day for November 4, 2025: Runaway pumpkin goes rogue, knocks down kid during fall festival
Viral Video of the Day for November 2, 2025: Paralyzed woman walks again for first time in 10 years!
Viral Video of the Day for November 1, 2025: Baby goes viral dressed as mini Subway sandwich for Halloween!
Viral Video of the Day for October 31, 2025: Girl hilariously comforts terrifying Halloween baby doll!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@brooke3932