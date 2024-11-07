Viral Video of the Day for November 7, 2024: Cat takes over toddler's toy-filled bouncer!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman on TikTok was shocked after catching her cat jump straight into her toddler's toy chair on camera.

In the video, Tina Nicole records as her cat pounces onto the children's activity center toy.

The feline then flops directly into the bouncer, ensuring everything is safe before diving into playtime.

"In her defense, cat toys and baby toys are really similar," one viewer comically stated.

Check it out:

