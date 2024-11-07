Viral Video of the Day for November 7, 2024: Cat takes over toddler's toy-filled bouncer!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman on TikTok was shocked after catching her cat jump straight into her toddler's toy chair on camera.

Viral Video of the Day

In the video, Tina Nicole records as her cat pounces onto the children's activity center toy.

The feline then flops directly into the bouncer, ensuring everything is safe before diving into playtime.

"In her defense, cat toys and baby toys are really similar," one viewer comically stated.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a cat that couldn't help but jump into a kids toy to play with some stuffed animals!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a cat that couldn't help but jump into a kids toy to play with some stuffed animals!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tinanicole15
