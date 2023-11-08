Viral Video of the Day for November 8, 2023: Little baby puts Taylor Swift's Shake It Off to the test!

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a hilarious little baby boy who went from crying to smiling after hearing one of pop icon Taylor Swift 's hit songs!

He's definitely got nothing going on in his brain!

The side-splitting clip by TikTok user @meganmillie4 starts off with the baby hysterically crying while sitting on his dad's lap.

Then, the baby's mother asks their Amazon Alexa device to "play Shake It Off by Taylor Swift."



In less than a second after the song starts playing, the young Swiftie has changed his attitude from upset to overly joyous – which his dad can't help but chuckle at.

"Cutest little SWIFTIE Award," one delighted viewer wrote. Another commented, "We know the dad is doing the shake it off dance in his head." He's gotta be, right?

Check it out: