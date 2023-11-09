Viral Video of the Day for November 9, 2023: Have you ever seen a squirrel this fat?

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a fat squirrel caught on camera eating a woman's pumpkin in her front yard!

Viral Video of the Day

This ginormous squirrel must be prepping for winter!

In the clip by TikTok user @romiebaloney, the squirrel is seen allegedly eating one of the lady's small pumpkins on her stairs, with pumpkin guts spilled all over one of the steps.

This apparently upsets the woman as she starts off the video with some choice words.

"Look at this fat a**, morbidly obese squirrel," the lady says out loud. She continues, "What are you doing?"

One hilarious viewer commented, "He will survive the winter," while another wrote, "First of all, maybe he's had a rough time lately and is eating his feelings," followed by laughing emojis.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a squirrel so round a woman couldn't help but take a clip of it!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a squirrel so round a woman couldn't help but take a clip of it!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@romiebaloney
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@romiebaloney

