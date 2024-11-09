Viral Video of the Day for November 9, 2024: Man takes over Halloween with Michael Jackson roller blade costume!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man was caught on video rollerblading as Michael Jackson to Queen's hit song, Another One Bites the Dust.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the man runs out of the house and rollerblades down the street to set up his performance.
Once he's ready, he astounds watchers by moonwalking backward on skates.
"That first slide was insaneee," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for November 8, 2024: Girl's heart melts as pack of dogs send her off after work
Viral Video of the Day for November 6, 2024: Kid can't stop waterworks after seeing new movie in theater with mom
Viral Video of the Day for November 5, 2024: Girl finds her friends at NYC marathon and spills secret: "I'm drunk!"
Viral Video of the Day for November 3, 2024: Man terrifies audience members on a dare at new Smile movie!
Viral Video of the Day for November 2, 2024: Superheroes save the day for hospitalized kids on Halloween
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/X/@KNNYMILLS