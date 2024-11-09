Viral Video of the Day for November 9, 2024: Man takes over Halloween with Michael Jackson roller blade costume!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man was caught on video rollerblading as Michael Jackson to Queen's hit song, Another One Bites the Dust.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the man runs out of the house and rollerblades down the street to set up his performance.

Once he's ready, he astounds watchers by moonwalking backward on skates.

"That first slide was insaneee," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man who moonwalked in roller skates for Halloween, channeling his inner Michael Jackson!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man who moonwalked in roller skates for Halloween, channeling his inner Michael Jackson!
