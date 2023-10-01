Viral Video of the Day for October 1, 2023: Girl screams and dashes away after boyfriend proposes!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man proposing to his girlfriend on the beach, and her reaction is pure golden retriever energy!

Viral Video of the Day

The clip by user @elliebanke shows the man and his girlfriend standing in front of the blue ocean.

He reaches into his pocket and, right as she notices the ring box, her eyes widen in surprise and she screams and dashes away with excitement.

"Will you marry me?" the man asks, which is quickly answered with a loud "Yes!"

"The way you reacted just shows how true your love is for each other," one enchanted commenter wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a beach proposal with the most adorable reaction ever!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@elliebanke
