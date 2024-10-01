Viral Video of the Day for October 1, 2024: Ostrich terrifies school field trip in hilarious clip!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a group of elementary school students on a farm field trip were terrified by a quick-running ostrich!

Viral Video of the Day

In the video, the kids have a frightful look on their faces as the Ostrich frantically dashes around the farm's enclosure.

"That bird definitely doin that on purpose," one viewer commented.

Another hilariously pointed out, "not the staff guy laughing."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a group of students who were having fun on a field trip, until a fast ostrich came running their way!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a group of students who were having fun on a field trip, until a fast ostrich came running their way!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@domonique3
