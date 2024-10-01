Viral Video of the Day for October 1, 2024: Ostrich terrifies school field trip in hilarious clip!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a group of elementary school students on a farm field trip were terrified by a quick-running ostrich!
Viral Video of the Day
In the video, the kids have a frightful look on their faces as the Ostrich frantically dashes around the farm's enclosure.
"That bird definitely doin that on purpose," one viewer commented.
Another hilariously pointed out, "not the staff guy laughing."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@domonique3