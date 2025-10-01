Viral Video of the Day for October 1, 2025: Grumpy pup hilariously refuses to get out of bed!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a sleepy dog named Eddie has the internet cracking up with his dramatic morning routine – and his wild bedhead to match!

In the clip, Eddie is cozily tucked under a blanket when his owner tries to wake him up for a walk, but instead of getting up, he responds with grumbly growls from his comfy spot.

When she gives it another shot, Eddie pops his head up with a mane of wild, messy fur and a full-on attitude, instantly winning TikTok's heart.

"I've never related to a dog more in my LIFE," one viewer commented.

Check it out: