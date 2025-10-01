Viral Video of the Day for October 1, 2025: Grumpy pup hilariously refuses to get out of bed!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a sleepy dog named Eddie has the internet cracking up with his dramatic morning routine – and his wild bedhead to match!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Eddie is cozily tucked under a blanket when his owner tries to wake him up for a walk, but instead of getting up, he responds with grumbly growls from his comfy spot.

When she gives it another shot, Eddie pops his head up with a mane of wild, messy fur and a full-on attitude, instantly winning TikTok's heart.

"I've never related to a dog more in my LIFE," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

This sleepy pup absolutely refused to leave his comfy bed!
This sleepy pup absolutely refused to leave his comfy bed!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@eddieonwheels
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@eddieonwheels

