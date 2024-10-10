Viral Video of the Day for October 10, 2024: Sophie the dog can't stop screaming at sight of breakfast item!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog owner captured their incredibly dramatic pup screaming at the top of her lungs after seeing something "horrific" in the car.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Sophie furiously screams while glancing back and forth at her owner and a singular piece of toast.
After 10 to 15 seconds of screeching, she wags her tail, and all seems to be normal again.
One viewer comically wrote, "Bro’s witnessed unforeseeable horrors."
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for October 9, 2024: Man caught on Nest camera getting chased by dog: "Are you okay?"
Viral Video of the Day for October 8, 2024: Boy hands out Halloween "spooky candy" to invisible kids
Viral Video of the Day for October 6, 2024: Adele restarts song during concert to hear audience sing along!
Viral Video of the Day for October 5, 2024: Dog won't listen unless dog sitter is dressed like grandma!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@why_is_sophie_screaming