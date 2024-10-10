Viral Video of the Day for October 10, 2024: Sophie the dog can't stop screaming at sight of breakfast item!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a dog owner captured their incredibly dramatic pup screaming at the top of her lungs after seeing something "horrific" in the car.

In the clip, Sophie furiously screams while glancing back and forth at her owner and a singular piece of toast.

After 10 to 15 seconds of screeching, she wags her tail, and all seems to be normal again.

One viewer comically wrote, "Bro’s witnessed unforeseeable horrors."

Check it out:

