Viral Video of the Day for October 10, 2024: Sophie the dog can't stop screaming at sight of breakfast item!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog owner captured their incredibly dramatic pup screaming at the top of her lungs after seeing something "horrific" in the car.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Sophie furiously screams while glancing back and forth at her owner and a singular piece of toast.

After 10 to 15 seconds of screeching, she wags her tail, and all seems to be normal again.

One viewer comically wrote, "Bro’s witnessed unforeseeable horrors."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a screaming pup named Sophie who couldn't help but unleash a reign of fury at the sight of a bagel.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a screaming pup named Sophie who couldn't help but unleash a reign of fury at the sight of a bagel.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@why_is_sophie_screaming
