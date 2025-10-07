Viral Video of the Day for October 7, 2025: Elderly man steals hearts dancing at Taylor Swift album party

In today's Viral Video of the Day , TikTok user Kelly Jones captured the sweetest surprise at Taylor Swift 's official theater release party for The Life of a Showgirl.

In the adorable clip, an older man who came to the watch party alone sits quietly through the first few songs – until Ruin the Friendship starts playing.

Suddenly, he lights up, waving his hands and dancing with pure joy.

"Proof that Taylor's songs are for EVERYONE," Kelly wrote in her caption.

Check it out: