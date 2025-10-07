Viral Video of the Day for October 7, 2025: Elderly man steals hearts dancing at Taylor Swift album party

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, TikTok user Kelly Jones captured the sweetest surprise at Taylor Swift's official theater release party for The Life of a Showgirl.

Viral Video of the Day

In the adorable clip, an older man who came to the watch party alone sits quietly through the first few songs – until Ruin the Friendship starts playing.

Suddenly, he lights up, waving his hands and dancing with pure joy.

"Proof that Taylor's songs are for EVERYONE," Kelly wrote in her caption.

Check it out:

An older man dancing his heart out at Taylor Swift's album release party is melting hearts everywhere!
An older man dancing his heart out at Taylor Swift's album release party is melting hearts everywhere!
More on Viral Video of the Day: