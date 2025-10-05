Viral Video of the Day for October 5, 2025: Hilarious dog can't get enough of windshield wipers!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a tiny Yorkie named Chewy proves that big personalities really do come in small packages.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Chewy sits proudly on the dashboard of his owner Brooke's car and completely loses his mind every time the windshield wipers start moving.
He eagerly nudges his nose toward the wiper switch, demanding Brooke turn them on, before going absolutely berserk!
One viewer commented, "I have a Yorkie and can confirm this is 100% Yorkie behavior they always have beef with something."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@brookeee009