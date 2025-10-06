Viral Video of the Day for October 6, 2025: Girl's couch jump from second floor goes hilariously wrong

In today's Viral Video of the Day , one bold couch jumper learns the hard way that gravity – and couches – don't always cooperate.

In the clip, posted by the account @posting.giotaaaa, the caption reads, "posting giota till she finds it day one."

The video shows Giota standing on the second-floor railing of her home before jumping straight down onto the couch below. Instead of sticking the landing, however, she completely snaps the back of the couch in half.

"WHY WOULD SHE DO THAT," one viewer asked.

Check it out: