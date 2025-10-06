Viral Video of the Day for October 6, 2025: Girl's couch jump from second floor goes hilariously wrong

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, one bold couch jumper learns the hard way that gravity – and couches – don't always cooperate.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, posted by the account @posting.giotaaaa, the caption reads, "posting giota till she finds it day one."

The video shows Giota standing on the second-floor railing of her home before jumping straight down onto the couch below. Instead of sticking the landing, however, she completely snaps the back of the couch in half.

"WHY WOULD SHE DO THAT," one viewer asked.

Check it out:

This girl thought jumping from the second floor onto her couch would be a good idea... and it definitely wasn't!
This girl thought jumping from the second floor onto her couch would be a good idea... and it definitely wasn't!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@posting.giotaaaa
Viral Video of the Day for October 5, 2025: Hilarious dog can't get enough of windshield wipers! Viral Video of the Day for October 5, 2025: Hilarious dog can't get enough of windshield wipers!
Viral Video of the Day for October 4, 2025: Cat's hot dog heist has the internet in stitches! Viral Video of the Day for October 4, 2025: Cat's hot dog heist has the internet in stitches!
Viral Video of the Day for October 3, 2025: Mom catches daughters in baby powder explosion! Viral Video of the Day for October 3, 2025: Mom catches daughters in baby powder explosion!
Viral Video of the Day for October 2, 2025: Guy tries to free a stuck snack – but breaks the vending machine! Viral Video of the Day for October 2, 2025: Guy tries to free a stuck snack – but breaks the vending machine!
Viral Video of the Day for October 1, 2025: Grumpy pup hilariously refuses to get out of bed! Viral Video of the Day for October 1, 2025: Grumpy pup hilariously refuses to get out of bed!
Viral Video of the Day for September 30, 2025: High-speed scooter ride ends in brutal curb smash Viral Video of the Day for September 30, 2025: High-speed scooter ride ends in brutal curb smash
Viral Video of the Day for September 29, 2025: Street performance goes wrong in hilarious clip Viral Video of the Day for September 29, 2025: Street performance goes wrong in hilarious clip
Viral Video of the Day for September 28, 2025: Drunk man suffers hilarious staircase tumble! Viral Video of the Day for September 28, 2025: Drunk man suffers hilarious staircase tumble!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@posting.giotaaaa

More on Viral Video of the Day: