Viral Video of the Day for October 8, 2025: TikToker's dog acts just like tiny human!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, one TikToker proves that "dog mom" isn't just a title – it's a lifestyle!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Mariona Roma responds to the caption "He's your dog, not your son" with pure comedic genius.
The next shot shows her standing beside her dog, who's upright on two legs, holding her hand like a tiny toddler – complete with a full outfit that makes him look uncannily human.
The adorable duo instantly won over TikTok, with one viewer writing, "um if not son, why son shaped?"
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for October 7, 2025: Elderly man steals hearts dancing at Taylor Swift album party
Viral Video of the Day for October 6, 2025: Girl's couch jump from second floor goes hilariously wrong
Viral Video of the Day for October 2, 2025: Guy tries to free a stuck snack – but breaks the vending machine!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mariona.roma