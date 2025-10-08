Viral Video of the Day for October 8, 2025: TikToker's dog acts just like tiny human!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, one TikToker proves that "dog mom" isn't just a title – it's a lifestyle!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Mariona Roma responds to the caption "He's your dog, not your son" with pure comedic genius.

The next shot shows her standing beside her dog, who's upright on two legs, holding her hand like a tiny toddler – complete with a full outfit that makes him look uncannily human.

The adorable duo instantly won over TikTok, with one viewer writing, "um if not son, why son shaped?"

Check it out:

This woman's dog just proved he's more "son" than "pet" - and TikTok just can't handle the cuteness!
This woman's dog just proved he's more "son" than "pet" - and TikTok just can't handle the cuteness!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mariona.roma
Viral Video of the Day for October 7, 2025: Elderly man steals hearts dancing at Taylor Swift album party Viral Video of the Day for October 7, 2025: Elderly man steals hearts dancing at Taylor Swift album party
Viral Video of the Day for October 6, 2025: Girl's couch jump from second floor goes hilariously wrong Viral Video of the Day for October 6, 2025: Girl's couch jump from second floor goes hilariously wrong
Viral Video of the Day for October 5, 2025: Hilarious dog can't get enough of windshield wipers! Viral Video of the Day for October 5, 2025: Hilarious dog can't get enough of windshield wipers!
Viral Video of the Day for October 4, 2025: Cat's hot dog heist has the internet in stitches! Viral Video of the Day for October 4, 2025: Cat's hot dog heist has the internet in stitches!
Viral Video of the Day for October 3, 2025: Mom catches daughters in baby powder explosion! Viral Video of the Day for October 3, 2025: Mom catches daughters in baby powder explosion!
Viral Video of the Day for October 2, 2025: Guy tries to free a stuck snack – but breaks the vending machine! Viral Video of the Day for October 2, 2025: Guy tries to free a stuck snack – but breaks the vending machine!
Viral Video of the Day for October 1, 2025: Grumpy pup hilariously refuses to get out of bed! Viral Video of the Day for October 1, 2025: Grumpy pup hilariously refuses to get out of bed!
Viral Video of the Day for September 30, 2025: High-speed scooter ride ends in brutal curb smash Viral Video of the Day for September 30, 2025: High-speed scooter ride ends in brutal curb smash

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mariona.roma

More on Viral Video of the Day: