Viral Video of the Day for October 8, 2025: TikToker's dog acts just like tiny human!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , one TikToker proves that " dog mom" isn't just a title – it's a lifestyle!

In the clip, Mariona Roma responds to the caption "He's your dog, not your son" with pure comedic genius.



The next shot shows her standing beside her dog, who's upright on two legs, holding her hand like a tiny toddler – complete with a full outfit that makes him look uncannily human.

The adorable duo instantly won over TikTok, with one viewer writing, "um if not son, why son shaped?"

Check it out: