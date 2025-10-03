Viral Video of the Day for October 3, 2025: Mom catches daughters in baby powder explosion!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, one mom walked into her bathroom to discover a hilarious mess created by her two young daughters.

In the clip, the mother opens up the bathroom door to find baby powder covering nearly every surface: the floor, the counter, and most of all, her two little girls.

Trying to get to the bottom of it, mom asks the younger one, "Did you do this?"

Without hesitation, the little girl flashes a mischievous smile and proudly responds, "Yeah."

"She's definitely proud of the work she put in," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

This mom walked into the bathroom to find an absolute mess created by her two young daughters!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lorraineramirezz
