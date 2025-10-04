Viral Video of the Day for October 4, 2025: Cat's hot dog heist has the internet in stitches!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a food-obsessed cat takes its love for snacks to a whole new level.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the black feline proudly chomps down on a full hot dog, completely unwilling to share.
The video's caption – "his greed sickens me" – perfectly sums up the chaotic energy as the furry thief refuses to let go of his prize.
"why do cats act like they ain’t never ate a day in their life," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mokistorm