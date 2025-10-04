Viral Video of the Day for October 4, 2025: Cat's hot dog heist has the internet in stitches!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a food-obsessed cat takes its love for snacks to a whole new level.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the black feline proudly chomps down on a full hot dog, completely unwilling to share.

The video's caption – "his greed sickens me" – perfectly sums up the chaotic energy as the furry thief refuses to let go of his prize.

"why do cats act like they ain’t never ate a day in their life," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

This cat just discovered his life's true passion: hot dogs!
This cat just discovered his life's true passion: hot dogs!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mokistorm
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mokistorm

