Viral Video of the Day for October 2, 2025: Guy tries to free a stuck snack – but breaks the vending machine!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, one unlucky vending machine encounter has TikTok laughing – and cringing.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, a girl films her friend trying to shake loose a stuck snack by ramming the machine with his backside.
However, things don't go as planned, and the entire glass front shatters in dramatic fashion, leaving everyone around completely stunned.
One viewer hilariously commented, "they need you in the NFL right now!!!!"
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@savionexists