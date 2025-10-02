Viral Video of the Day for October 2, 2025: Guy tries to free a stuck snack – but breaks the vending machine!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, one unlucky vending machine encounter has TikTok laughing – and cringing.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, a girl films her friend trying to shake loose a stuck snack by ramming the machine with his backside.

However, things don't go as planned, and the entire glass front shatters in dramatic fashion, leaving everyone around completely stunned.

One viewer hilariously commented, "they need you in the NFL right now!!!!"

Check it out:

This guy tried to free his snack with his butt... and ended up smashing the whole vending machine!
This guy tried to free his snack with his butt... and ended up smashing the whole vending machine!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@savionexists
Viral Video of the Day for October 1, 2025: Grumpy pup hilariously refuses to get out of bed! Viral Video of the Day for October 1, 2025: Grumpy pup hilariously refuses to get out of bed!
Viral Video of the Day for September 30, 2025: High-speed scooter ride ends in brutal curb smash Viral Video of the Day for September 30, 2025: High-speed scooter ride ends in brutal curb smash
Viral Video of the Day for September 29, 2025: Street performance goes wrong in hilarious clip Viral Video of the Day for September 29, 2025: Street performance goes wrong in hilarious clip
Viral Video of the Day for September 28, 2025: Drunk man suffers hilarious staircase tumble! Viral Video of the Day for September 28, 2025: Drunk man suffers hilarious staircase tumble!
Viral Video of the Day for September 27, 2025: Woman accidentally follows stranger through Italy in hilarious mishap Viral Video of the Day for September 27, 2025: Woman accidentally follows stranger through Italy in hilarious mishap
Viral Video of the Day for September 26, 2025: Dachshund's birthday bash ends in hilarious tumble! Viral Video of the Day for September 26, 2025: Dachshund's birthday bash ends in hilarious tumble!
Viral Video of the Day for September 25, 2025: Baby's hilarious first encounter with a banana Viral Video of the Day for September 25, 2025: Baby's hilarious first encounter with a banana
Viral Video of the Day for September 24, 2025: French bulldog's first sniff after surgery has TikTok crying! Viral Video of the Day for September 24, 2025: French bulldog's first sniff after surgery has TikTok crying!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@savionexists

More on Viral Video of the Day: