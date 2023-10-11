Viral Video of the Day for October 11, 2023: Girl math saves the day for honey-loving kid

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little girl on TikTok who uses hilarious tactics to try and convince her mom to buy fifteen dollar honey.

In today's clip by @fight4cystinosisx2, a little girl tries to convince her mom to buy one of the "fancy" kinds of honey.

She begins by asking her mom to "accord her," as in record with her camera, as she tries to get her mom to let her buy the sugary goodness.

Her mom explains that she already has honey and that the one she wants is too expensive, but the little girl is just not having it.

With her intelligence and quick wit, the girl is able to persuade her mom to get the honey for a very particular reason.

"Proof again I am not financially ready to be a parent, that cuteness would bankrupt me," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little girl who uses girl math to get what she wanted at the supermarket!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little girl who uses girl math to get what she wanted at the supermarket!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@fight4cystinosisx2
