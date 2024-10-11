Viral Video of the Day for October 11, 2024: Mama gorilla adorably comforts baby that took a little tumble!
Salt Lake City, Utah - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a gorilla at Utah's Hogle Zoo gently comforted her young baby after a minor fall.
Viral Video of the Day
The video shows the baby gorilla, still learning how to get around properly, losing its balance on a rope and falling to the ground.
The mom immediately rushes over, scoops up the young one, and holds it close.
"OMG CUTENESS OVERLOAD," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@cristinabee2