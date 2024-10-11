Viral Video of the Day for October 11, 2024: Mama gorilla adorably comforts baby that took a little tumble!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Salt Lake City, Utah - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a gorilla at Utah's Hogle Zoo gently comforted her young baby after a minor fall.

Viral Video of the Day

The video shows the baby gorilla, still learning how to get around properly, losing its balance on a rope and falling to the ground.

The mom immediately rushes over, scoops up the young one, and holds it close.

"OMG CUTENESS OVERLOAD," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a mama gorilla who comforted her baby after it fell while playing.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a mama gorilla who comforted her baby after it fell while playing.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@cristinabee2
Viral Video of the Day for October 10, 2024: Sophie the dog can't stop screaming at sight of breakfast item! Viral Video of the Day for October 10, 2024: Sophie the dog can't stop screaming at sight of breakfast item!
Viral Video of the Day for October 9, 2024: Man caught on Nest camera getting chased by dog: "Are you okay?" Viral Video of the Day for October 9, 2024: Man caught on Nest camera getting chased by dog: "Are you okay?"
Viral Video of the Day for October 8, 2024: Boy hands out Halloween "spooky candy" to invisible kids Viral Video of the Day for October 8, 2024: Boy hands out Halloween "spooky candy" to invisible kids
Viral Video of the Day for October 7, 2024: Guy eats it on treadmill in epic fail! Viral Video of the Day for October 7, 2024: Guy eats it on treadmill in epic fail!
Viral Video of the Day for October 6, 2024: Adele restarts song during concert to hear audience sing along! Viral Video of the Day for October 6, 2024: Adele restarts song during concert to hear audience sing along!
Viral Video of the Day for October 5, 2024: Dog won't listen unless dog sitter is dressed like grandma! Viral Video of the Day for October 5, 2024: Dog won't listen unless dog sitter is dressed like grandma!
Viral Video of the Day for October 4, 2024: Toddler reveals her unusual spooky season dance! Viral Video of the Day for October 4, 2024: Toddler reveals her unusual spooky season dance!
Viral Video of the Day for October 3, 2024: Instagram stalking goes horrifically wrong! Viral Video of the Day for October 3, 2024: Instagram stalking goes horrifically wrong!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@cristinabee2

More on Viral Video of the Day: