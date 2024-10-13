Viral Video of the Day for October 13, 2024: Little boy ready to throw down after mom asks for help in "battle"

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy stands up to the challenge of going into battle with his mom!

Viral Video of the Day

TikToker Gaby Jones decided to test her son's mettle in a video that has millions laughing.

After announcing that a "girl next door" has challenged her to a fight due to little Hudson being too loud, Jones throws down the gauntlet: apparently, the neighbor has a little boy who is Hudson's size.

"I need you to battle him," Jones says.

Hudson's response is awe-inspiring!

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a mom who asks her little son to go into battle with her!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a mom who asks her little son to go into battle with her!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tictocgirl12345
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

