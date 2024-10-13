Viral Video of the Day for October 13, 2024: Little boy ready to throw down after mom asks for help in "battle"

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a little boy stands up to the challenge of going into battle with his mom!

TikToker Gaby Jones decided to test her son's mettle in a video that has millions laughing.

After announcing that a "girl next door" has challenged her to a fight due to little Hudson being too loud, Jones throws down the gauntlet: apparently, the neighbor has a little boy who is Hudson's size.

"I need you to battle him," Jones says.

Hudson's response is awe-inspiring!

Check it out:

