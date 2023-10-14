Viral Video of the Day for October 14, 2023: Little girl's first attempt at big girl heels goes awry

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl whose mom finally let her try on a pair of kid heels, which turns out to be a huge and hilarious mistake!

The heels were not made for walking, apparently...

A video by @_ashleybryan shows the little girl walking across her living room floor pretty smoothly in pink high-heels.



Her mom says, "She's getting a lot better," which takes a quick and unexpected turn.

The girl confidently begins walking again, only to slip on the smooth wooden floor and fall, rather gracefully, on the ground.

One viewer commented, "the way both feet slipped out from under her at the same time," whereas another wrote, "She was airborne for a moment there."

Check it out: