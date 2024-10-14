Viral Video of the Day for October 14, 2024: Mom discovers toddler's chaotic flour mess
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom was startled by the unusual silence in her home and went to see what her toddler was up to.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Danielle Conkin walks through the kitchen and finds her daughter Palmer covered head-to-toe in flour.
At first, the toddler seems unfazed, but as mom gets a closer look, Palmer starts sobbing hysterically.
"You can't tell me that's not Sadness from inside out," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@danielleconklin91