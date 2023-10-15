Viral Video of the Day for October 15, 2023: Girl makes hilarious mistake on Target escalator

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl who was caught riding a shopping cart up an escalator at Target.

In a video by TikTok user @madisonwren157, a girl records her friend as she's seen slowly gliding up the cart escalator.

"Madison, I don't wanna do this!" the girl exclaims when she realizes there's no turning back.

She says to her friend, "Get on the escalator, come on! Come with me!"

One viewer commented, "The instant regret," while another hilariously wrote, "THE PURE PANIC IN HER VOICE."

Check it out: