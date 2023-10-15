Viral Video of the Day for October 15, 2023: Girl makes hilarious mistake on Target escalator

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl who was caught riding a shopping cart up an escalator at Target.

Viral Video of the Day

In a video by TikTok user @madisonwren157, a girl records her friend as she's seen slowly gliding up the cart escalator.

"Madison, I don't wanna do this!" the girl exclaims when she realizes there's no turning back.

She says to her friend, "Get on the escalator, come on! Come with me!"

One viewer commented, "The instant regret," while another hilariously wrote, "THE PURE PANIC IN HER VOICE."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl on TikTok who made a hysterical mistake at Target that she couldn't take back!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@madisonwren157
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@madisonwren157

