Viral Video of the Day for October 15, 2024: Poorly-timed comment makes girl spit shot out!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, two girls bursted into laughter and spat their drinks out after a poorly-timed comment from one of their boyfriends.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Taylor Moseley and her friend clinked their shot glasses and took their shots.
However, one of their boyfriends walked in from a quick trip from the store, announcing, "So, I got these kinds of tampons," which made the two burst into laughter.
One even spat her drink out!
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@taylerhoesley