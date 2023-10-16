Viral Video of the Day for October 16, 2023: Meme version of Don't You Want Me Baby wins karaoke night
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man's post-wedding confidence reaching new heights as he sings the meme version of a popular song at a karaoke bar.
Viral Video of the Day
A video by TikTok user @mycatwillgoviral shows a man dressed in a suit and tie confidently taking the stage to sing.
However, the delighted crowd quickly realized his version of The Human League's 1981 hit Don’t You Want Me is based on a famous meme that simply repeats the song's first lyrics, "I was working as a waitress in a cocktail bar. A cocktail bar."
One viewer wrote, "This man was HAPPY on his wedding day. Love to see it."
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mycatwillgoviral