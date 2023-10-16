Viral Video of the Day for October 16, 2023: Meme version of Don't You Want Me Baby wins karaoke night

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man's post-wedding confidence reaching new heights as he sings the meme version of a popular song at a karaoke bar.

A video by TikTok user @mycatwillgoviral shows a man dressed in a suit and tie confidently taking the stage to sing.

However, the delighted crowd quickly realized his version of The Human League's 1981 hit Don’t You Want Me is based on a famous meme that simply repeats the song's first lyrics, "I was working as a waitress in a cocktail bar. A cocktail bar."

One viewer wrote, "This man was HAPPY on his wedding day. Love to see it."

Check it out: