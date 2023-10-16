Viral Video of the Day for October 16, 2023: Meme version of Don't You Want Me Baby wins karaoke night

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man's post-wedding confidence reaching new heights as he sings the meme version of a popular song at a karaoke bar.

A video by TikTok user @mycatwillgoviral shows a man dressed in a suit and tie confidently taking the stage to sing.

However, the delighted crowd quickly realized his version of The Human League's 1981 hit Don’t You Want Me is based on a famous meme that simply repeats the song's first lyrics, "I was working as a waitress in a cocktail bar. A cocktail bar."

One viewer wrote, "This man was HAPPY on his wedding day. Love to see it."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man whose confidence shines at a karaoke bar when he starts to sing a meme version of a song after getting hitched!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man whose confidence shines at a karaoke bar when he starts to sing a meme version of a song after getting hitched!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mycatwillgoviral
