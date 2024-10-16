Viral Video of the Day for October 16, 2024: Woman gets thrown by bed in "subtle foreshadowing" TikTok accident!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a TikToker's attempt to unbox her new mattress takes a hilarious and unexpected turn.

Viral Video of the Day

In the video, Aji climbs in between the bed slats and uses a sharp object to rip open the plastic mattress cover.

But it instantly springs up, causing her to spring off the bed.

"This genuinely has got to be the funniest one I’ve seen stopppp," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a woman on TikTok who got "eaten" by her bed while opening up her brand new mattress!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a woman on TikTok who got "eaten" by her bed while opening up her brand new mattress!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ajerrrrrrrr
