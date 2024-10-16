Viral Video of the Day for October 16, 2024: Woman gets thrown by bed in "subtle foreshadowing" TikTok accident!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a TikToker's attempt to unbox her new mattress takes a hilarious and unexpected turn.
Viral Video of the Day
In the video, Aji climbs in between the bed slats and uses a sharp object to rip open the plastic mattress cover.
But it instantly springs up, causing her to spring off the bed.
"This genuinely has got to be the funniest one I’ve seen stopppp," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ajerrrrrrrr