Viral Video of the Day for October 17, 2024: TikToker's OOTD turns south after banging head: "What just happened?"

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman on TikTok shared a hilarious mishap that happened while filming an innocent fashion video for her friends.

In the video, Kayley is about to showcase her outfit for the night when she suddenly turns and collides with the door frame.

The impact was so quick she immediately grabbed her forehead and yelled, "What just happened?"

"I WAS READY FOR A CUTE OOTD NOT THAT OMG ARE YOU OK," one viewer asked.

Check it out:

