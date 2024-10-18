Viral Video of the Day for October 18, 2024: Mini pig does circus-level tricks for a pumpkin treat!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a playful mini pig named Daisy took the internet by storm after doing a little trick for the perfect fall snack!
Viral Video of the Day
In the video, Daisy's owner encourages her to "spin for more pumpkin," and the adorable pig twirls around with impressive speed.
As a reward, she's treated to a few heaping tablespoons of yummy pumpkin puree!
"Me during pumpkin spice season," one viewer joked.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@penelope_the_mini_pig_