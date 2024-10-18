Viral Video of the Day for October 18, 2024: Mini pig does circus-level tricks for a pumpkin treat!

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a playful mini pig named Daisy took the internet by storm after doing a little trick for the perfect fall snack!

In the video, Daisy's owner encourages her to "spin for more pumpkin," and the adorable pig twirls around with impressive speed.

As a reward, she's treated to a few heaping tablespoons of yummy pumpkin puree!

"Me during pumpkin spice season," one viewer joked.

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pig who isn't afraid to show some moves for a yummy treat!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pig who isn't afraid to show some moves for a yummy treat!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@penelope_the_mini_pig_
