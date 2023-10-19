Viral Video of the Day for October 19, 2023: Dalmatian hits the high notes!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a jazz musician whose street performance was hijacked by a random dog!
Viral Video of the Day
A video by @sgracebetz shows a Dalmatian standing next to the saxophone player in a park tunnel, seemingly Central Park.
"Killing me softly with his howl," the video's caption reads.
The pup beautifully and rather unbelievably howls along to Killing Me Softly With His Song by The Fugees while the musician carries on.
"Wow, he is HOLDING that note," one enchanted viewer commented.
Check it out below:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sgracebetz