Viral Video of the Day for October 19, 2024: Young girl shows dad "new piggy bank concept," with slight issue!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl shows her father the secret spot where she's been storing her spare change!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Alexis Agnello's daughter excitedly leads her father to a secret location.
She sprints to her bedroom door and shoves a new coin in the cross bore.
"The savings account I need. I can only put in can’t take out," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@alexissagnello