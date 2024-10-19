Viral Video of the Day for October 19, 2024: Young girl shows dad "new piggy bank concept," with slight issue!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl shows her father the secret spot where she's been storing her spare change!

In the clip, Alexis Agnello's daughter excitedly leads her father to a secret location.

She sprints to her bedroom door and shoves a new coin in the cross bore.

"The savings account I need. I can only put in can’t take out," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a young girl who showed her father the hysterical spot where she stores her hard-earned money.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@alexissagnello
