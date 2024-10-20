Viral Video of the Day for October 20, 2024: Boyfriend goes all out for Halloween costume party: "Who is this diva?"
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman on TikTok captured the hilarious moment her boyfriend dressed up as one of the iconic characters from the movie White Chicks.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Claire Holmes' boyfriend sports a blonde wig, dramatic makeup, and the signature jean jacket look from the film.
He even nails the character's iconic catchphrases and hilarious mannerisms!
"Omg he’s a keeper," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@claireholmesx