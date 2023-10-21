Viral Video of the Day for October 21, 2023: Little girl's temper tantrum met with instant karma!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little girl at Target whose temper tantrum went the complete opposite way she expected it to.

Viral Video of the Day

TikTok user @jsharia217 posted a video that has garnered over 3 million likes and almost 800 thousand views - and counting!

In the viral clip, the little girl decides to kick the shopping baskets a little, which takes an unexpected turn when she accidentally trips into the baskets, falling backwards.

The girl immediately starts crying and the video quickly cuts off.

"lol hopefully a lesson was learned," one amused viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases the perfect example of where a toddler's temper tantrum could likely end up.
