Viral Video of the Day for October 21, 2023: Little girl's temper tantrum met with instant karma!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little girl at Target whose temper tantrum went the complete opposite way she expected it to.
Viral Video of the Day
TikTok user @jsharia217 posted a video that has garnered over 3 million likes and almost 800 thousand views - and counting!
In the viral clip, the little girl decides to kick the shopping baskets a little, which takes an unexpected turn when she accidentally trips into the baskets, falling backwards.
The girl immediately starts crying and the video quickly cuts off.
"lol hopefully a lesson was learned," one amused viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jsharia217