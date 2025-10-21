Viral Video of the Day for October 21, 2025: Woman rescues terrified husky on busy highway

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

California - In today's Viral Video of the Day, TikTok user Casandra Lynn captured the heart-stopping moment she stopped on a highway to save a frightened dog.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the woman can be heard calling to the husky, gently coaxing him to the side of the road before approaching to comfort him.

In her caption, she writes, "I thought this would be one of the easy ones, until it was time to get in the car... After 20 minutes, he finally trusted me enough to climb in."

She adds that she finds a dog on the same highway "once a week," while one viewer noted, he "was probably too scared to get in because last time he got in a car he was left," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

A woman's gentle persistence turns a terrified highway dog rescue into a touching moment of trust.
A woman's gentle persistence turns a terrified highway dog rescue into a touching moment of trust.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@casandralynn_
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@casandralynn_

