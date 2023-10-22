Viral Video of the Day for October 22, 2023: Bungee jumper pretends to be kicked off cliff in viral video

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

New Zealand - Today's Viral Video of the Day features a brave man who took a daring plunge backwards off of a ginormous cliff while bungee jumping in New Zealand.

In a viral Instagram video by @ajhackettbungynz, a man is seen moments before falling backwards off a cliff over a river while attached to a bungee cord.

Right before he falls, the attendant guiding the man pretends to kick him.

"The kick was personal," one viewer wrote.

Check out his hilarious reaction:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man whose bungee jumping adventure went a little crazier than expected!  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@ajhackettbungynz
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@ajhackettbungynz

