Viral Video of the Day for October 22, 2023: Bungee jumper pretends to be kicked off cliff in viral video
New Zealand - Today's Viral Video of the Day features a brave man who took a daring plunge backwards off of a ginormous cliff while bungee jumping in New Zealand.
In a viral Instagram video by @ajhackettbungynz, a man is seen moments before falling backwards off a cliff over a river while attached to a bungee cord.
Right before he falls, the attendant guiding the man pretends to kick him.
"The kick was personal," one viewer wrote.
Check out his hilarious reaction:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@ajhackettbungynz