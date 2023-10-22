Viral Video of the Day for October 22, 2023: Bungee jumper pretends to be kicked off cliff in viral video

New Zealand - Today's Viral Video of the Day features a brave man who took a daring plunge backwards off of a ginormous cliff while bungee jumping in New Zealand.

In a viral Instagram video by @ajhackettbungynz, a man is seen moments before falling backwards off a cliff over a river while attached to a bungee cord.

Right before he falls, the attendant guiding the man pretends to kick him.

"The kick was personal," one viewer wrote.

Check out his hilarious reaction: