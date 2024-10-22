Viral Video of the Day for October 22, 2024: Navy man steals a massive bite of his friend's cheesecake!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man at a Navy ball hilariously face-planted into his friend's cheesecake for a big bite!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Ramirez asks his friend to record him.
He then leans forward and dramatically lowers his face until the yummy dessert engulfs his mouth.
"I’m laughing sooo hard because you know Ramirez is fighting for his life trying to laugh and not choke," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@edlardooo