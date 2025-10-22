Viral Video of the Day for October 22, 2025: Man befriends octopus in heartwarming encounter

In today's Viral Video of the Day , TikTok user Matt captured hearts across the internet after sharing footage of his growing friendship with a curious octopus .

In the clip, Matt can be seen gently extending his hand as the octopus reaches out a tentacle to touch him.

"Day 4 of making friends with an octopus!" he wrote in the caption, calling the experience "magical" and unlike anything he's ever felt before.

One viewer commented, "The most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. He/she didn't want you to leave."

