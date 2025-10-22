Viral Video of the Day for October 22, 2025: Man befriends octopus in heartwarming encounter
In today's Viral Video of the Day, TikTok user Matt captured hearts across the internet after sharing footage of his growing friendship with a curious octopus.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Matt can be seen gently extending his hand as the octopus reaches out a tentacle to touch him.
"Day 4 of making friends with an octopus!" he wrote in the caption, calling the experience "magical" and unlike anything he's ever felt before.
One viewer commented, "The most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. He/she didn't want you to leave."
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@___matt.h