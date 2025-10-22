Viral Video of the Day for October 22, 2025: Man befriends octopus in heartwarming encounter

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, TikTok user Matt captured hearts across the internet after sharing footage of his growing friendship with a curious octopus.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Matt can be seen gently extending his hand as the octopus reaches out a tentacle to touch him.

"Day 4 of making friends with an octopus!" he wrote in the caption, calling the experience "magical" and unlike anything he's ever felt before.

One viewer commented, "The most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. He/she didn't want you to leave."

Check it out:

This underwater bond between a man and an octopus is straight out of a movie!
This underwater bond between a man and an octopus is straight out of a movie!
