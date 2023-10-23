Viral Video of the Day for October 23, 2023: Toddler rolls through airport in style!

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little boy who rolls through a busy airport like a boss!

In the viral video by TikTok user and proud dad @ryanbonngard show his toddler riding a suitcase through the airport, all while looking as cool as can be.

The clip is set to the song Ridin' Dirty by Chamillionaire, although no one could possibly be hatin' on this adorable baller!

With over 23 million views and three million likes, tons of viewers couldn't get over the ingenious mode of transportation.

"Parenting hack.....work smarter, not harder," one viewer hilariously wrote.

Check it out: