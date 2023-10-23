Viral Video of the Day for October 23, 2023: Toddler rolls through airport in style!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little boy who rolls through a busy airport like a boss!

Viral Video of the Day

In the viral video by TikTok user and proud dad @ryanbonngard show his toddler riding a suitcase through the airport, all while looking as cool as can be.

The clip is set to the song Ridin' Dirty by Chamillionaire, although no one could possibly be hatin' on this adorable baller!

With over 23 million views and three million likes, tons of viewers couldn't get over the ingenious mode of transportation.

"Parenting hack.....work smarter, not harder," one viewer hilariously wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little boy who rides his dad's suitcase in the airport like a pro!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little boy who rides his dad's suitcase in the airport like a pro!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ryanbonngard
Viral Video of the Day for October 22, 2023: Bungee jumper pretends to be kicked off cliff in viral video Viral Video of the Day for October 22, 2023: Bungee jumper pretends to be kicked off cliff in viral video
Viral Video of the Day for October 21, 2023: Little girl's temper tantrum met with instant karma! Viral Video of the Day for October 21, 2023: Little girl's temper tantrum met with instant karma!
Viral Video of the Day for October 20, 2023: Wild elk gives family scare of their lives Viral Video of the Day for October 20, 2023: Wild elk gives family scare of their lives
Viral Video of the Day for October 19, 2023: Dalmatian hits the high notes! Viral Video of the Day for October 19, 2023: Dalmatian hits the high notes!
Viral Video of the Day for October 18, 2023: Harry Potter Halloween costume turns into horror show Viral Video of the Day for October 18, 2023: Harry Potter Halloween costume turns into horror show
Viral Video of the Day for October 17, 2023: How a cat showed up to her own funeral Viral Video of the Day for October 17, 2023: How a cat showed up to her own funeral
Viral Video of the Day for October 16, 2023: Meme version of Don't You Want Me Baby wins karaoke night Viral Video of the Day for October 16, 2023: Meme version of Don't You Want Me Baby wins karaoke night
Viral Video of the Day for October 15, 2023: Girl makes hilarious mistake on Target escalator Viral Video of the Day for October 15, 2023: Girl makes hilarious mistake on Target escalator

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ryanbonngard

More on Viral Video of the Day: