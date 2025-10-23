Viral Video of the Day for October 23, 2025: Puppy barks for the first time after seeing herself in the mirror!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, TikTok user Natalie Renna captured an adorably funny moment of her dog that's melting hearts across the internet.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Natalie films her pup staring at her own reflection in the mirror in total confusion.

She suddenly lets out her very first bark, followed by an excited flurry of yups as she tries to play with the "other dog" in the mirror.

"The way she just bounces everywhere," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

This pup discovered her bark when she saw her reflection for the first time in the mirror!
This pup discovered her bark when she saw her reflection for the first time in the mirror!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@natalierenna_realestate
