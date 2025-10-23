Viral Video of the Day for October 23, 2025: Puppy barks for the first time after seeing herself in the mirror!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , TikTok user Natalie Renna captured an adorably funny moment of her dog that's melting hearts across the internet.

In the clip, Natalie films her pup staring at her own reflection in the mirror in total confusion.

She suddenly lets out her very first bark, followed by an excited flurry of yups as she tries to play with the "other dog" in the mirror.

"The way she just bounces everywhere," one viewer commented.

Check it out: