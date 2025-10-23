Viral Video of the Day for October 23, 2025: Puppy barks for the first time after seeing herself in the mirror!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, TikTok user Natalie Renna captured an adorably funny moment of her dog that's melting hearts across the internet.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Natalie films her pup staring at her own reflection in the mirror in total confusion.
She suddenly lets out her very first bark, followed by an excited flurry of yups as she tries to play with the "other dog" in the mirror.
"The way she just bounces everywhere," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for October 20, 2025: Dog steals the spotlight as owner belts out Whitney Houston
Viral Video of the Day for October 18, 2025: Brave little dog tries to scare off Halloween skeleton!
Viral Video of the Day for October 17, 2025: Toddler breaks down after mom's prank goes adorably wrong
Viral Video of the Day for October 16, 2025: Girl tells boyfriend corny joke – then has "ugly" laughing fit!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@natalierenna_realestate