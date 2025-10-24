Viral Video of the Day for October 24, 2025: Grandpa with dementia joins granddaughters in heartfelt song

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, three granddaughters serenade their 90-year-old grandparents with a breathtaking rendition of "For Good" from Wicked.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the trio's flawless harmonies fill the room before their very elderly grandpa, who has severe dementia, joins in at the end.

The original poster shared, "My favorite part of this entire video is my perfect 93-year-old grandpa who has severe dementia harmonizing in the end and becoming so filled with joy."

"Oh look, the fyp brought me back to cry again," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

These girls sang For Good from Wicked for their grandparents – and it's the most magical thing you'll see!
These girls sang For Good from Wicked for their grandparents – and it's the most magical thing you'll see!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@im.mathes
