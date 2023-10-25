Viral Video of the Day for October 25, 2023: This cat really, really hates his name!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a cat with an unusual reaction when he hears his mom call his name.
Viral Video of the Day
In a hilarious video that went viral on TikTok, Kenny the cat shows just how much he doesn't like his name. The mere mention of it by his mom sends the funny feline into a tailspin.
The video's caption reads, "I literally just said his name and he does this."
"Had to leave the scene of the crime after you said his government name," one viewer hilariously commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mooorissa