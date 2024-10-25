Viral Video of the Day for October 25, 2024: Mom's TikTok goes viral after infant's unexpected fart: "Vienna!"
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom's infant daughter had an unexpected on-camera moment that left both of them in complete shock.
Viral Video of the Day
In the video, Makaila Nester was recording her baby girl when Vienna, who was sitting on her lap, looked directly into the camera and let out a loud fart.
Her reaction was absolutely priceless!
"The eye contact with me was personal," one viewer hilariously commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@makaila.nester13