Viral Video of the Day for October 25, 2025: Birthday girl gets surprised by male a cappella group!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, one girl gets the birthday surprise of a lifetime – while in her birthday suit!

Viral Video of the Day

In TikToker Tess Enright's clip, a snoozing Olivia is woken up by The Other Guys, a male a cappella group serenading her with an exquisitely harmonized rendition of Happy Birthday.

The performance quickly turns into a full-blown remix – but there's one hilarious twist: under the covers, Olivia has no clothes on!

"This would actually make me think I died," one viewer joked.

Check it out:

This girl was not ready for this kind of birthday wake-up call!
This girl was not ready for this kind of birthday wake-up call!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tess.enright
