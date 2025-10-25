Viral Video of the Day for October 25, 2025: Birthday girl gets surprised by male a cappella group!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, one girl gets the birthday surprise of a lifetime – while in her birthday suit!
Viral Video of the Day
In TikToker Tess Enright's clip, a snoozing Olivia is woken up by The Other Guys, a male a cappella group serenading her with an exquisitely harmonized rendition of Happy Birthday.
The performance quickly turns into a full-blown remix – but there's one hilarious twist: under the covers, Olivia has no clothes on!
"This would actually make me think I died," one viewer joked.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for October 24, 2025: Grandpa with dementia joins granddaughters in heartfelt song
Viral Video of the Day for October 23, 2025: Puppy barks for the first time after seeing herself in the mirror!
Viral Video of the Day for October 20, 2025: Dog steals the spotlight as owner belts out Whitney Houston
Viral Video of the Day for October 18, 2025: Brave little dog tries to scare off Halloween skeleton!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tess.enright