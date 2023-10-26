Viral Video of the Day for October 26, 2023: Girls in parked car get fright of their lives
Today's Viral Video of the Day features two girls who were recording themselves singing and dancing in their parked car until an unsuspecting person came up to their window with a flashlight.
Viral Video of the Day
A video on TikTok taken by driver @brittanyarnette_ shows the pair of ladies getting frightened by a random light that appears in their car window.
The girls immediately turn their music down and stop dancing when they realize it's a police officer.
Before the cop can even let the driver know why he came up to them, she quickly interrupts: "Were we being loud?"
"Very," he responds.
Check out their hilarious reaction:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@brittanyarnette_