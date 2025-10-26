Viral Video of the Day for October 26, 2025: Golden retriever tries corn for the first time

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a dog discovers the joy of corn for the very first time!

In the clip posted by TikToker @devonjohnson07, Buddy the golden retriever sits patiently as his owners presents him a corn on the cob, which he immediately tries to bite clean through.

After a moment of confusion, the handsome hound quickly figures out that the kernels are the good part, and starts munching away like a pro.

"i've never seen a dog fall in love with corn before but today i have been blessed," one viewer commented.

Check it out: