Viral Video of the Day for October 26, 2025: Golden retriever tries corn for the first time
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog discovers the joy of corn for the very first time!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip posted by TikToker @devonjohnson07, Buddy the golden retriever sits patiently as his owners presents him a corn on the cob, which he immediately tries to bite clean through.
After a moment of confusion, the handsome hound quickly figures out that the kernels are the good part, and starts munching away like a pro.
"i've never seen a dog fall in love with corn before but today i have been blessed," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@devonjohnson07