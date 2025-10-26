Viral Video of the Day for October 26, 2025: Golden retriever tries corn for the first time

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog discovers the joy of corn for the very first time!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip posted by TikToker @devonjohnson07, Buddy the golden retriever sits patiently as his owners presents him a corn on the cob, which he immediately tries to bite clean through.

After a moment of confusion, the handsome hound quickly figures out that the kernels are the good part, and starts munching away like a pro.

"i've never seen a dog fall in love with corn before but today i have been blessed," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

This dog just discovered corn for the first time - and his reaction is everything!
This dog just discovered corn for the first time - and his reaction is everything!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@devonjohnson07
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@devonjohnson07

