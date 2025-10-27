Viral Video of the Day for October 27, 2025: Family's Halloween transformation wins the internet

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a family on TikTok is breaking the internet with a festive twist that perfectly blends the Halloween and Christmas spirit.

In the clip, TikToker Dan Moon's family stands outside their front door, dressed normally, as their young daughter begins singing Where Are You Christmas? from How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Then, right at the beat drops, the video cuts – and suddenly, they're all transformed into spot-on versions of the movie's iconic Whoville characters, from Cindy Lou Who to the Grinch himself.

"You win Halloween AND Christmas," one viewer wrote.

Another commented, "this is insane in the best way."



Check it out: