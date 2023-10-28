Viral Video of the Day for October 28, 2023: Boogie boarder's hilarious skate park fail

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a guy whose boogie-boarding adventures in a flooded skate park took a surprising wrong turn!

A video by @w4ndallsports shows all-around action man Bob Reese boogie-boarding in a flooded skate park and having the time of his life.



It's all fun and games for a while, until one of the puddles turns out to have some hidden depths and Reese finds out the hard way!

One viewer wrote, "Bro entered the backrooms."



Check it out: